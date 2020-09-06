Two Hurt in Four-Vehicle Crash in Benton County

SAUK RAPIDS -- Two people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash near Sauk Rapids Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 23 at County Road 1.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV and a car headed east on Highway 23 were stopped in the left lane at a red light and a second car was stopped in the right lane when all three were hit by a pick-up truck. Authorities say the driver of the truck had dropped his earbuds and was looking down for them.

The driver and passenger in the SUV, 61-year-old Michael Gregersen and and 53-year-old Joanne Gregersen of Milaca, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the cars, 16-year-old Cole Paulson of Sauk Rapids and 27-year-old Lisa Fox of Avon, and the driver of the truck, 27-year-old Jacob Collison of Milaca, were not hurt.