Two Hurt in Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the intersection of Highway 10 and 165th Avenue Friday just before 10:00 a.m.

A pickup driven by 52-year-old Julia Banach of Ham Lake was headed west on Highway 10 when it was hit by an SUV driven by 49-year-old Ronald Saar of Elk River. Saar was eastbound on Highway 10 and attempting to turn left onto 165th Avenue when the vehicles collided.

Banach and her passenger, 53-year-old Kurt Banach of Ham Lake, were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life threatening injuries. Saar was unhurt.