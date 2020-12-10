Two Hurt in Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER – Two people were hurt in crash between a car and a van in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Thursday around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and 225th Avenue Northwest.

A car driven by 16-year-old Nina Moll of Zimmerman was westbound on 225th Avenue Northwest and crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 169 when it collided with a van driven by 22-year-old Corey Karst of Princeton. The van then left the roadway and came to rest on its side.

Moll was taken to Fairview Hospital in Princeton with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. Karst received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.