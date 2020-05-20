Two Hurt in Crash On Interstate 94 Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Twenty-three-year-old Aerial Jones of St. Paul was driving her SUV eastbound when it went off the road to the right and struck an embankment.

Jones and her four-year-old passenger were both taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in that crash.