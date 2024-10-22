Two Hurt in Crash On Highway 23

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection with Bel Clare Drive in St. Joseph Township.

A car driven by 23-year-old Jarell Andrade of St. Cloud was crossing the highway when it was struck by a pickup driven by 38-year-old Nicholas Kremer of Richmond.

Andrade and her passenger, 19-year-old Ilsa Guzman of St. Cloud, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kremer was not hurt.

