Two Gas Trucks Collide Near Eden Valley

EDEN VALLEY -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to a two vehicle crash near Eden Valley Monday.

The incident happened at around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 34 and Lakewood Road.

Sixty-nine-year-old Ronald Utsch, of Albany, told deputies he was driving his Lakes Gas Propane Truck north on Lakewood Road and was approaching a stop sign at the four-way intersection.

Utsch says he entered the intersection and was hit by another gas truck heading west on County Road 34. He told authorities he did not see the vehicle when he entered the intersection.

The crash caused Utsch's truck to tip over onto its passenger side.

The driver of the second vehicle, 64-year-old Robert Block of Paynesville, went off the road but was able to keep the truck on its wheels.

Both drivers had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the hazmat team was called in to assist in the clean up.