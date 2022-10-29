Two From Alexandria Hurt in Crash Involving a Tractor
LOWRY (WJON News) -- Two people from Alexandria were hurt in a crash in Pope County early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 5:00 a.m. on Highway 114 at 150th Street near Lowry.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a tractor going north and an SUV going south collided on Highway 114.
The driver of the SUV, 75-year-old Jerome Renner, and his passenger, 76-year-old Constance Renner, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the tractor, 71-year-old Gerald Maus, of Lowry, was not hurt.
