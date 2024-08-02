Two East St. Cloud Intersections to Reopen

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud intersections that have been closed due to the Highway 10/Highway 23 road construction project are slated to reopen.

St. Cloud city officials say the south side of the 14th Avenue Southeast intersection at Highway 23 is reopening on Friday.

The east side of East St. Germain Street at Highway 10 is scheduled to reopen sometime next week.

The entire reconstruction project of Highway 10 and Highway 23 is scheduled for completion by early November.

