Two Dogs Killed in St. Cloud Garage Fire

ST. CLOUD -- Two dogs died in a fire in a detached garage in St. Cloud on Friday morning. The incident happened before 10:00 a.m. in the 2800 block of West St. Germain Street.

The St. Cloud Fire Department, Animal Control, Mayo Ambulance, and the St. Cloud HRA all responded to the scene. Crews were able to contain and put out the fire.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud Fire Marshal says the fire is believed to be an accident caused by a space heater. The damage is estimated at $24,000.

Top 10 News Stories for the St. Cloud Area in 2021