Two Critically Hurt in I-94 Crash Friday Morning

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a crash on I-94 in Wright County Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. in Otsego.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Equinox driven by 20-year-old Claire Kroska of Foley was eastbound while a van driven by 39-year-old Christopher Mclane of Blaine was westbound.

The patrol says the two vehicles collided.

Both Kroska and Mclane were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz