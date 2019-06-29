Two Cokato Women Hurt in Crash Near Monticello

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

MONTICELLO -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Monticello Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on County Road 37 near Highway 25.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east and a car was going west on County Road 37. Authorities say the SUV then took a left-hand turn in front of the car and the two collided.

The driver and passenger in the car, 18-year-old Kayla Grochow and 18-year-old Marianna Aho of Cokato, were taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Amy Kelley of Maple Lake, was not hurt.

