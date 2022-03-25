Two Clearwater Area Lakes Removed from Impaired Waters List

Clearwater River Watershed District Board President Bob Schiefelbein

CLEARWATER -- Two area lakes have been removed from the impaired waters list.

The Clearwater River Watershed District says two South Haven area lakes have been removed from the list. They are Lake Augusta and Union Lake.

Lake Augusta, one of nine in the Clearwater Chain of Lakes, straddles the Stearns-Wright county line.

Union Lake, one of 17 more throughout the three-county, 159-mile watershed, sits on the Wright-Meeker county line.

Both were impaired for nutrients.

Back in 1975, Lake Augusta's nutrient levels were sometimes five times higher than the acceptable threshold. The 187-acre, 82-foot deep fishing, boating and swimming lake experienced intense and frequent algae blooms. Phosphorus levels have declined, and from 2016 through 2021 average levels were below the deep-lake threshold.