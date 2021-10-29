Two Charged in Hutchinson Target Store Robbery

HUTCHINSON -- Two men have been formally charged for the robbery that occurred at the Hutchinson Target this last April.

Hutchinson Police say 23-year-old Usama Farhan Abdi of Minneapolis, has been charged with Felony - Theft. 22-year-old Ismail Mohamed Hassan of Eagan, has been charged with Felony – Aid and Abet Theft.

Hutchinson Police were in communication with other law enforcement agencies and a regional loss prevention manager at Target, who indicated there was an ongoing investigation regarding both men in at least 15 theft incidents from various Target stores across Minnesota.

Hassan was shown images and surveillance footage of himself on the night of the theft and confirmed his identity.

Fingerprints taken from the scene were identified to Abdi. Abdi refused to provide a statement.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson.

