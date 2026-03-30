UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is restricting the open burning of vegetative debris starting Monday, due to increased wildfire risk from the warm temperatures and dry conditions in parts of central, northwest, and northeast Minnesota.

The restrictions include the counties of Aitkin, Benton, Crow Wing, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright, among others.

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The DNR will not issue permits for open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until the restrictions are lifted. You are encouraged to use other methods to handle yard waste, like composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site.

The DNR says people cause more than 90 percent of wildfires in Minnesota.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change.