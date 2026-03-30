Waite Park Woman Injured When Turkey Hits Her Car On I-94
ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- A Waite Park woman was hurt when a turkey flew into her windshield.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 94 in Albertville.
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Thirty-seven-year-old Jennifer Kounsa of Waite Park was traveling east when the turkey struck her windshield. Kounsa was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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