Injuries Reported After Morning Crash On Highway 95

Injuries Reported After Morning Crash On Highway 95

WJON

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision near Princeton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 11:00 a.m. on Highway 95 in Mille Lacs County.

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Both vehicles were going west when a Dodge Grand Caravan stopped to turn left onto 100th Avenue when it was struck from behind by a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Sonata, 67-year-old Martha Frady of Foley, was taken to Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Caravan, 41-year-old Brant Dirks of Zimmerman, was not hurt.  Two of his passengers, a 44-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman from Zimmerman, were both taken to Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries.

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