UNDATED (WJON News) -- The calendar turns to April on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean we're done with wintry weather just yet.

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The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says two rounds of accumulating snow are possible this week.

The first is on Thursday - mainly across central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The chance of snow on Thursday is 90 percent. We could see three inches or more of snow.

The second this weekend - mainly across central and northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The chance of snow on Saturday is 80 percent. We could see one to three inches of snow.

So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 38.3 inches of snow, which is 4.4 inches below normal. At this same time last season, St. Cloud had 27.7 inches of snow.

St. Cloud averages 4.7 inches of snow during the month of April. Last year, we officially had six inches of snow in April.