UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gasoline and diesel prices continue to climb to multi-year highs as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz curtails the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil each day.

Gas Buddy says we're likely to see the national average for gasoline push beyond the $4 per gallon, while diesel could approach $6 per gallon and potentially set new records if conditions fail to improve.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95 per gallon. The national average price of diesel has increased 14.3 cents per gallon compared to a week ago and stands at $5.36 per gallon, the highest level since July, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says Americans have already spent nearly $8 billion more on gasoline over the past month.