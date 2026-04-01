UNDATED (WJON News) -- We've turned the calendar to April, but winter isn't done with us yet. The first of two rounds of snow moves into Minnesota on Wednesday night.

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The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the state. For Central Minnesota, it will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, sleet accumulations around three-quarters of an inch, and light ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for an area just to the southeast of the Twin Cities metro area. That will be in effect from midnight until about noon on Thursday.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch, sleet accumulations around three-quarters of an inch, and ice accumulations around one-quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

Another round of accumulating snow is likely Saturday across central Minnesota & western Wisconsin.

St. Cloud has had 38.3 inches of snow so far this season, which is 4.8 inches below normal.

For the latest road conditions, check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website 511mn.org.