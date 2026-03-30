Heartbreaking Collision Claims Lives In Hubbard County Tragedy

Heartbreaking Collision Claims Lives In Hubbard County Tragedy

Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol

PARK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Two people were killed, and two others are hospitalized, from a head-on collision in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 8:20 p.m. on Highway 71 near Park Rapids in Hubbard County.

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A KIA Telluride was going south on the highway near Albert Avenue South when a Ford F150 was going north and crossed the center line.

The pickup driver, 45-year-old Bradley Hayes of Park Rapids, died in the crash.  A five-year-old passenger was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the KIA, 39-year-old Kimberly Rife of Rapids, also died in the crash.  A 13-year-old passenger was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

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