Two Central Minnesota Law Offices Join Forces Into New Firm
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two Central Minnesota law firms are joining forces into a new entity. Lund Ross P.A. Law Firm of Sauk Rapids and Revermann Law of Waite Park and Melrose have combined into Revermann Lund Ross (RLR).
The new legal firm brings together two women-led practices that will focus on dignity, education, and empowerment. RLR says they will continue to serve Central Minnesota with a main office in Waite Park and Melrose and offer comprehensive legal services in estate planning, probate, business real estate, and employment law.
Betsey Lund Ross says the partnership allows them to broaden their reach and deepen their support while maintaining their commitment to clients and their communities. The RLR team is made up of nine professionals, including four attorneys.
