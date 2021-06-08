Two Arrested After Guns and Drugs Found in Dassel Home

DASSEL -- Two people were arrested at a home in Dassel Monday after an initial report of threats being made. A man had reportedly pointed a gun at the ground in front of a woman while making threats.

Authorities served two search warrants at a home in the 500 block of Maple Street. Officers recovered two handguns, marijuana concentrates, psychedelic mushrooms and LSD.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Ralph Suhr of Cokato on suspicion of reckless handling of a gun and drug crimes.

A woman who was also at the address, 22-year-old Olivia Strmic Dassel, was also arrested on drug charges.

Both suspects were booked into the Meeker County Jail pending formal charges.