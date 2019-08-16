Twins Thrash Texas Thursday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 13-6 Thursday night in Arlington in the first game of a four-game series. The Twins are now 73-48 and one-half game ahead of Cleveland in the American League's Central Division.

Minnesota jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first five innings, thanks in large part to home runs from Luis Arraez and Miguel Sano, while Eddie Rosario kept the offense rolling with a home run in the sixth inning.

Micheal Pineda returned from the disabled list to earn the win on the mound for the Twins, lasting five innings while allowing three runs on six hits.

The Twins and Rangers will meet again Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 on AM 1240, WJON.