Twins and Wild Win, Wolves Fall to Miami – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers on the road, the Wild skated past the Ducks in overtime, and the Timberwolves came up short against Miami.

- The Twins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-3 win over Detroit in a matchup that included a short rain delay. Josh Donaldson and Jorge Polanco each scored two runs for Minnesota. Matt Shoemaker threw for five strikeouts and four hits in five innings. Cody Stashak threw three strikeouts and allowed three runs in one inning. The Twins improve to 12-19 and the Tigers fall to 9-24. The teams will take the field for game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Wild notched another overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks at home on Friday. Joel Eriksson Ek, Kirill Kaprizov, Victor Rask, and Nico Sturm all netted one for Minnesota. Kaapo Kähkönen made 22 saves and allowed three goals. The Wild improve to 34-14-5 and the Ducks fall to 17-30-8. They will hit the ice again on Saturday for game two. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wolves lost their third straight game when they faced the Heat in Miami on Friday night. The Timberwolves started and ended strong, but lost control of the game in the middle, ultimately falling 121-112. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 27 points and six rebounds. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 27 points and three rebounds. The Wolves fall to 20-47 and will travel to Orlando on Sunday to face the Magic. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.