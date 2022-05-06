Twin Cities Named Host Site For 2026 Special Olympic USA Games

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Special Olympics USA Games are coming to the Twin Cities.

The University of Minnesota campus has been selected as the host site for the 2026 Special Olympics.

Governor Tim Walz says he's proud and excited for Minnesota to have this opportunity.

Minnesota has always been an epicenter for health and wellness, and that includes inclusive health for all Minnesotans. Hosting the USA Special Olympics Games emphasizes our commitment to creating a state where everyone can participate in athletic competition and pursue their goals at the highest level.

The seven-day event is expected to draw as many as 4,000 athletes, 10,000 volunteers, 1,500 coaches and 75,000 fans from all 50 states, parts of Canada and the Caribbean.

The Games will be comprised of 15 Olympic-type team and individual sports, as well as five demonstration sports.

Special Olympics serves as the world’s largest sports organization, and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will mark the largest sporting event in the US that year.

Historically, the Games have generated over $70 million dollars of economic impact for their host city.