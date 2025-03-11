Meet Tucker &#8212; Shy Mixed Breed Just Needs a Hug, Home in Central Minnesota

Tri-County Humane Society

Tucker is a sweet black and grey sweetheart. And he needs a new home.

This medium sized mix breed is around 2 years old and 35-pounds. He's neutered, potty-trained and crate trained.

SOMEONE NEEDS A HUG

Staff at the Tri-County Humane Society say Tucker looks like he just needs a hug.

They describe Tucker as shy at first, "but will become your best friend once he gets to know you."

Staff suggest he may take some extra time to adjust to new people and environments, so Tucker needs a little patience and a quiet home.

LOTS OF ENERGY FOR WALKS

Tucker is pretty active and likes long daily walks or a romp around the yard. He can be high energy -- so that'll help burn-off some energy.

The dog walkers at the TCHS say they love Tucker.

Tucker's house-trained and will sleep in a crate at night or when alone. And although he's not a huge fan of the crate, it's more fun when he has a durable Kong toy with some dog treats inside with him.

SIBLING RIVALRY...BUT LIKES OTHER DOGS

Tucker lived with his brother -- but they didn't get along. Despite that, he has been good with other dogs. If you're interested in bringing Tucker into your home with a resident dog, staff recommend a meet-and-greet.

You can schedule a meet-and-greet by calling 320-252-0896.

And if you'd like to put an adoption hold on Tucker -- or any animal up for adoption at the Tri-county Humane Society, here's what you can do:

"Adoption holds may be placed on available animals in person or by calling 320-252-0896. An adoption hold reserves available animals for one day after the animal is ready to be adopted. More than one adoption hold may be placed on an available animal and will be honored in the order they were received. Adoption holds are $25 plus tax, are non-refundable, non-transferable and not applied toward the adoption fee."

