This week, the Tri-County Humane Society is highlighting two irresistible pets, looking for their forever homes. Tucker and Cloud would both make great additions to your home.

TUCKER

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Tucker is a bit of a work in progress. (Aren't we all?) This 7-month-old neutered Border Collie/Beagle mix is a high-energy guy who would have no problem playing 24/7. Tucker would do best in an active household ready to put in the time and patience to guide him as he grows. He's been around children between 7 and 15 years old and did well with them. When it comes to meeting new people, Tucker can be slightly nervous at first but quickly warms up with a proper introduction. Tucker's gotten a great head start on his house-training and crate-training. Consistency in training this eager pup will help set him up for further success!

Get our free mobile app

CLOUD

Tri-County Humane Society Tri-County Humane Society loading...

Despite her name, we know Cloud will bring a lot of sunshine into her new human’s life! This 7-month-old spayed cat is a social butterfly who’s always on the move. She came in with other feline friends and would appreciate feline friends in her new home. This active kitty loves playing with toy mice, and her favorite treat is tuna. Like all TCHS cats and kittens, Cloud’s adoption fee is 50 percent off in honor of TCHS’ 50th anniversary, now through the end of the year!