ELK RIVER — A truck tipped over and rolled off Hwy.169 in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday, July 24 at about 1:45 p.m. near 221st Avenue Northwest in Elk River.

The 2015 Mack truck, driven by 35-year-old Michael Gibson of Columbia, Missouri, tipped as the load it was carrying shifted, causing it to roll off the highway.

Gibson was taken to Princeton Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.