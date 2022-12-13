Truck Stuck on Railroad Tracks in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Commuters in East St. Cloud had to find another route Tuesday morning after a truck got stuck on the railroad tracks.

The St. Cloud Fire Department were called around 6:30 a.m. to East St. Germain Street after a truck with a ruptured fuel tank got stuck on the tracks.

Battalion Chief Steve Richardson says about 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the railroad right of way, with no threat of spreading.

Richardson says fire crews provided a hose line for protection, incase the gas started on fire.

Authorities say the truck was removed safely and no one was hurt.