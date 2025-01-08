Driver Safe After Pick-up, Fish House Break Through Ice

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a pick-up pulling a fish house fell through the ice.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday at about 1:00 p.m. on Lake Mary.

The 40-year-old driver Christopher Block of Alexandria was safe and got out of the vehicle.

The vehicle broke through the ice on the main channel between Little Mary and Big Mary.

The Sheriff's Office says the area has a large pressure ridge and was near the cattails. The ice was about three to four inches thick where the truck broke through in four feet of water.

