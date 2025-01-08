Driver Safe After Pick-up, Fish House Break Through Ice
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a pick-up pulling a fish house fell through the ice.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday at about 1:00 p.m. on Lake Mary.
The 40-year-old driver Christopher Block of Alexandria was safe and got out of the vehicle.
The vehicle broke through the ice on the main channel between Little Mary and Big Mary.
Get our free mobile app
The Sheriff's Office says the area has a large pressure ridge and was near the cattails. The ice was about three to four inches thick where the truck broke through in four feet of water.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Communication A top Priority for Waite Park's New Mayor
- Jake Anderson Busy Preparing for New Role As St. Cloud Mayor
- 2024 Warmest Year on Record in St. Cloud, Twin Cities
- Minnesota's January 2025 Weather Outlook
- Arctic Cat Suspends Operations in St. Cloud, Thief River Falls
Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud
2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.