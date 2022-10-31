Troy Voigt, 53, St. Augusta

November 20, 1968 - October 30, 2022

attachment-Troy Voigt loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta, for Troy Voigt, age 53, of St. Augusta, who passed away with family by his side on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday all at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta.

Troy was born on November 20, 1968, in St. Cloud to Darwin and Mary (Fritz) Voigt. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. Troy married his childhood sweetheart Tracey Titus on October 1, 1988 at St. Mary Help Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Troy worked for, owned and operated Voigt Bus Companies for close to 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians, IMG, and former President of MCBOA.

Troy enjoyed tinkering, finding good deals, hunting, motor sports, motorcycle trips, and cooking. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, fondly known as “Super Grandpa”.

Troy is survived by his wife, Tracey; children, Cortney (Chad) Ely of Richmond, Wesley (Micaela) Voigt of St. Augusta; grandchildren, Boden, Daxon, Livia Ely and Sadie and Joslyn Voigt; parents, Darwin “Butch” and Mary Voigt; siblings, Lea (Brad) McStott, Tracy “Louie” Voigt, Lance (Tabitha) Voigt; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his uncle, Jim; and his dog Chase.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Livestream available through St. Mary Help of Christians Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/SMHOCparish