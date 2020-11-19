UPDATE: Suspect Arrested on St. John’s University Campus
COLLEGEVILLE -- Authorities have arrested a suspect connected to an assault and vehicle pursuit.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Devan Wilson was arrested without incident at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Sagatagan Lake.
The manhunt began just after 7:30 a.m. when Wilson allegedly assaulted a State Patrol trooper during a traffic stop and DWI investigation on I-94. After a vehicle pursuit, Wilson ran toward St. John's.
The trooper suffered multiple fractures to his jaw which requires surgery.
Authorities from 16 agencies were involved in the search. Those agencies include:
• Minnesota State Patrol
• Stearns Sheriff’s Office
• Benton Sheriff’s Office
• St. Cloud Police Department
• Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
• Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
• Federal Bureau of Investigation
• Cold Spring Police Department
• Avon Police Department
• Albany Police Department
• St Joseph Police Department
• Waite Park Police Department
• Melrose Police Department
• Sauk Centre Police Department
• Sartell Police Department
• Minnesota Department of Corrections
