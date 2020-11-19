UPDATE: Suspect Arrested on St. John’s University Campus

COLLEGEVILLE -- Authorities have arrested a suspect connected to an assault and vehicle pursuit.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Devan Wilson was arrested without incident at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Sagatagan Lake.

The manhunt began just after 7:30 a.m. when Wilson allegedly assaulted a State Patrol trooper during a traffic stop and DWI investigation on I-94. After a vehicle pursuit, Wilson ran toward St. John's.

The trooper suffered multiple fractures to his jaw which requires surgery.

Authorities from 16 agencies were involved in the search. Those agencies include:

• Minnesota State Patrol

• Stearns Sheriff’s Office

• Benton Sheriff’s Office

• St. Cloud Police Department

• Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

• Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

• Federal Bureau of Investigation

• Cold Spring Police Department

• Avon Police Department

• Albany Police Department

• St Joseph Police Department

• Waite Park Police Department

• Melrose Police Department

• Sauk Centre Police Department

• Sartell Police Department

• Minnesota Department of Corrections