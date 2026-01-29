ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area School District has announced this year's Triple A Award winners.

Lucy Herringlake and Nathan Lam from Apollo High School, and Lauren Gazdik and Marcus Wade from Tech High School have been named this year's honorees.

The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple A Awards, honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher grade point average and who participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

To be chosen, Triple A recipients go through several processes which involve members' schools of the Minnesota State High School League, the League's administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and participants from both the fine arts and athletic communities.

Gazdik will represent Section 8AA as a finalist for the four-year, $1,000 scholarship at the celebration banquet in March.