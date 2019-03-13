Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Woods and Andy

Woods

Woods is a 4-year-old neutered Miniature Pinscher mix. He's a little nervous in the shelter, so it’s safe to say he gets nervous in unfamiliar surroundings. Woods has a lot of little dog energy, and would relax more if he had regular exercise. Woods may be a bit on the shy side, but once he warms up to his new people, he’ll make a close bond and be a great companion.

Andy

This winter’s been rough on all of us! Poor Andy here, who was found but couldn't be kept, suffered from frostbite on his ears and feet. This 1-year-old neutered kitty is friendly with children, but not so much with other cats. He’s described as very sweet and lap-loving by the people who found him. He even likes belly rubs! The cold weather wasn't too kind to Andy, but luckily his finders and TCHS were! Do you have room in your home and some kindness in your heart to offer Andy?

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.