Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Tiberius & Merida

Tiberius

This big floof has some big dreams: a new home! Tiberius, a 1-year-old neutered Samoyed mix, is a beauty. He’s gotten along with most dogs in the past, but he does best when they're laid-back and not in his face. He shouldn’t go to a home with any cats or young children. Tiberius was described as lap-loving and talkative. He loves to cuddle with his favorite people and enjoys being the center of attention. He’s been known for escaping the yard to explore so he should be kept on a leash or in secure fencing at all times. Tiberius' favorite things are water, car rides and treats!

Merida

Merida has been in Tri-County Humane Society's care since June 6th; she's now at Kitty Korner (corner of Washington Memorial Drive and Division Street). This 4-year-old spayed cat would likely do best in a quiet home where she is able to grow her confidence. She needs someone patient enough to coax her out of her shell. Merida loves chin scratches and catnip. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

All adoption visits are by appointment only during this time. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896 and staff invite you to pre-shop on the website TriCountyHumaneSociety.org. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.

