Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Tay and Leo

Tay

Tay is a neutered 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. True to his breed, Tay has a ton of energy and will need a "job" or projects (puzzle toys) to keep him mentally stimulated. Did we mention exercise? He would benefit from a lot of exercise! A meet-and-greet would be recommended with any resident dogs because Tay can be dog selective. Tay should NOT go to a home with cats or other small animals because he has a high prey drive. Tay can be a bit mouthy, so a home without toddlers might be best. Tay knows how to "sit" and "shake" but would still benefit from some more basic training including leash training. Who wants to add an attractive and active doggie to their household?

Leo

Leo is a 9-year-old neutered and declawed cat who is a very sweet boy with plenty of affection to give unless you’re kid-size – he’s afraid of little children. Leo doesn't ask for much in life; he just wants a nice spot to perch in the sun and look out the window! He also needs to be on the right diet to keep his bathroom habits regular – a modest request! Leo’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.