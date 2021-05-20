Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Cocoa, Phoebe & Luis

Phoebe and Luis

Phoebe and Luis are 6-month-old female gerbils who are bonded, so they’ll be adopted together. They’ve been around children and did great with them. This is a good age for plenty of handling so they get even more social. Phoebe and Louis should be fed a high-quality gerbil food occasionally supplemented with appropriate fruit and veggie treats. Fun fact: These desert dwellers don’t urinate that much, so they produce less odor than other pet rodents.

Get our free mobile app

Cocoa

Celebrate National Rescue Dog Day on May 20th with Cocoa. Cocoa is a 1-year-old spayed mixed breed dog who came to Tri-County Humane Society as a transfer from another facility. Because of that, we do not know how she is with other animals or with small children. (All introductions to new people, pets, and places should be slow and proper.) She should be given access to plenty of durable toys to keep her body busy and her mind active. Cocoa loves her daily walks and is treat motivated which will help with additional training.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.

15 Minnesota Emojis We Need On Our Phones ASAP