Tri County Humane Society Partnering with Obbink Distillery

Obbink Distillery of St. Joseph is partnering with Tri-County Humane Society for an adoption event. The Halloween themed Spooktacular event will play place Sunday October 13 from 12 pm - 4 pm on the Obbink lawn.

This Halloween-themed event will feature a doggie costume contest, delicious cocktails, and lots of spooky fun! During the event, $1 from every Betelgeuse cocktail purchased will go to TCHS! The Betelgeuse cocktail is a white chocolate martini with black cocoa stripes painted into the glass.

The event is free and open to the public.