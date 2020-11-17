Tri-County Area Records More than 500 COVID-19 Positives Monday

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 5,945 new cases of COVID-19 from Monday.

There were 26 deaths reported from across the state. But, for the second straight day, the tri-county area did not report any deaths from the virus.

Stearns County had 307 new positive cases Monday, Sherburne County reported 137, and Benton County had 84.

Stearns County has had 10,199 positive cases since the pandemic began, Sherburne County has recorded 4,084, and Benton County 2,098.

There have been nearly 236,949 positive cases in Minnesota and 186,680 people no longer need to be isolated.

Minnesota has now eclipsed 3.5-million total tests.