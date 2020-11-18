Minnesota Surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 Deaths

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 67 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number to 3,010 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

Benton County reported three deaths from Tuesday, while both Stearns and Sherburne County each had two.

Overall, there were 5,102 new positive cases statewide. Stearns County had 203 new cases Tuesday, Sherburne County 144, and Benton County had 44.

There have been 242,043 positive cases in Minnesota with 193,869 people no longer needing isolation.