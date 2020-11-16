Tri-County Area Reports Zero COVID-19 Deaths from Sunday

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 7,444 new cases of COVID-19 from Sunday.

There were also 12 deaths reported across the state due to complications related to the coronavirus. But, for the first time in several days, the tri-county area had zero deaths because of the virus.

Stearns County had 301 positive tests, Sherburne County had 159 positive cases and Benton County had 67.

More than 3.4-million tests have been completed in the state since the pandemic began.

To date, more than 231,018 Minnesotans have contracted the virus with 179,614 people no longer needing to isolate.

The cumulative death toll in Minnesota is now at 2,917.