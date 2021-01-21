SCSU Moving Toward More In-Person Learning [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She is happy with how the University staff and students have adjusted during the Covid-19 pandemic. She says they only have 10 students and 4 staff members who are positive Covid-19. St. Cloud State has been working with CentraCare and Stearns County Public Health offering whatever they can to aid in the efforts of storing or distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes more widely available. Wacker says SCSU is lending a freezer to CentraCare. This freezer has capabilities of temperatures dropping to least 80 degrees below zero which is required to store the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Listen to our conversation below.

Dr. Wacker says they have been taking steps to return more and more classes to in-person learning with Covid-19 cases dropping in our area. She says many considerations go into making these decisions which includes the benefits to students and instructors and the safety for both involved. Wacker says she looks forward to being able to greet students and staff with handshakes and see a full campus of people. She is hoping that happens soon.

St. Cloud State has been offering online classes and degrees to students even before the Covid-19 pandemic but Wacker says their online offerings have increased dramatically. She says there are many benefits to those looking to get their masters at St. Cloud State. The benefits include better earning potential and horizontal job placement. She says many of these masters degrees can be completed with online classes.

