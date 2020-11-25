MN Department of Health Reports 72 New COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 72 more deaths Tuesday from COVID-19.

Eight of those deaths occurred in the tri-county area. Five people died in Stearns County, two people died in Benton County Tuesday and one died in Sherburne County.

There have now been 3,375 deaths statewide since the pandemic began.

There were 6,399 new cases statewide Tuesday. Stearns County had 364 new cases, Sherburne County with 137 new cases and Benton County had 97.

So far, 15,766 people have had to be hospitalized with 3,611 admitted to the ICU.

To date, 289,303 Minnesotans have contracted the virus with 240,720 no longer needing isolation.

Minnesota is approaching nearly 4-million completed COVID-19 tests.