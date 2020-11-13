Minnesota Records 46 More COVID-19 Deaths Thursday

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Health Friday is reporting 5,552 more positive tests of COVID-19 and another 46 deaths.

Benton County had two of those deaths, a person in their late 70's and another in their early 90's. Stearns County reported one death from Thursday, a person in their late 80's.

There have been 2,839 total deaths from complications related to COVID-19.

Stearns County reported another 331 new cases of the coronavirus, Sherburne County had 167 and Benton County 101.

There have been 3.3-million tests completed in Minnesota since the pandemic began, with 207,339 positive tests. Meanwhile, 1661,756 of those people no longer need to be in isolation.