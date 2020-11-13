Minnesota Records 46 More COVID-19 Deaths Thursday
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Health Friday is reporting 5,552 more positive tests of COVID-19 and another 46 deaths.
Benton County had two of those deaths, a person in their late 70's and another in their early 90's. Stearns County reported one death from Thursday, a person in their late 80's.
There have been 2,839 total deaths from complications related to COVID-19.
Stearns County reported another 331 new cases of the coronavirus, Sherburne County had 167 and Benton County 101.
There have been 3.3-million tests completed in Minnesota since the pandemic began, with 207,339 positive tests. Meanwhile, 1661,756 of those people no longer need to be in isolation.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app