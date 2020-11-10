CORRECTION: Tri-County COVID-19 Cases Remain High

UNDATED -- The Tri-County area saw several new cases of positive COVID-19 tests Monday.

There were 4,906 new cases of the coronavirus and 23 more deaths statewide.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting Stearns County had 221 new cases with 50 new cases in Benton County and 109 in Sherburne County.

Since the pandemic began, Stearns County has had 8,474 residents test positive. Sherburne County has had 3,023 cases and Benton County 1,658.

Nearly 3.2-million tests have been completed in Minnesota since that time.