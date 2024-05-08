Stearns Electric Breaks Ground on New Operations Center

MELROSE (WJON News) -- Stearns Electric Association has broken ground on a brand new facility.

They are replacing its current 54-year-old operations center and headquarters with an 89,000-square-foot building and a larger pole yard.

The facility will be located just west of Stearns Electric's current headquarters along Interstate 94 in Melrose.

The new facility will feature larger garages, an enhanced mechanic shop, meeting areas and storage spaces.

The projected cost for the project is $21.5 million and is expected to be completed in late summer or early fall next year.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns Electric branch office in St. Joseph will not be affected by this project.

READ RELATED ARTICLES