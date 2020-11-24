Stearns County Has Four New Deaths From COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another day with more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19. There were 6,423 new cases statewide Monday.

Stearns County had 273 of those cases, Sherburne County had 107, and Benton County had 76.

Stearns County had four of the 38 new deaths Monday. Two people in their early 70's died, one person in their late 70's died and another person in their late 90's died. There have now been 3,303 deaths since the pandemic began.

So far, 282,916 Minnesotans have tested positive for the virus with 233,847 no longer needing to be in isolation.

The number of people needing hospitalization because of the virus stands at 15,444 with 3,540 of those admitted to the ICU.

Minnesota is approaching 3.9-million completed tests.