Tri-County Area Reports Seven More Deaths From COVID-19 Tuesday

ST. PAUL -- A deadly day in Minnesota Tuesday as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting another 92 deaths statewide. Stearns County had six more deaths and Benton County reported one death Tuesday.

The number of positive tests continues to come down. There were 2,279 new cases with Stearns County adding 60, Sherburne County adding 36, and Benton County adding 15.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 complications now stands at 4,575.

So far, 386,412 Minnesotans have contracted the virus with 356,384 of them no longer needing to be isolated.

Minnesota is approaching 5-million completed tests.