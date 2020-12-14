Minnesota’s COVID-19 Deaths Down Significantly Sunday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a significant drop in the number of deaths associated with COVID-19.

There were 18 deaths reported Sunday, one of the lowest totals in weeks with no deaths reported in the tri-county area.

There were 3,026 new cases from Sunday. Stearns County had 78 new cases, Sherburne County reported 55 positive tests and Benton County had 23.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 now sits at 4,462.

Since the pandemic began, 19,638 Minnesotans have had to be hospitalized with 4,255 of those needing to be treated in the ICU.

Minnesota now has surpassed 4.9-million completed tests.