Trelda Lee Turck, 68, St. Cloud

August 7, 1951 - March 5, 2020

A celebration of life will be held 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Trelda Lee Turck, age 68 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Quite Oaks Hospice House. Pastor Ken Ferber will officiate.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 pm until the time of service on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Trelda was born in Oregon August 7, 1951 to the late Frank and Alta (Young) Stager. She married Bill Turck August 25, 1978 in Watertown, South Dakota they enjoyed 39 years together. He preceded her in death April 11, 2017. Trelda enjoyed fishing year around with Bill, and was known for her cooking. She enjoyed her once a week Coffee fix and conversation at their favorite coffee house with her niece Denise Brinkman. Trelda enjoyed reading but her biggest love was her family! And her dog KoKo.

She is survived by her children; one daughter Vanessa (Jeff) Schreiner of Sartell, one son Brad (Ashley) Turck of Sauk Rapids, step children Michael (Tammy) Turck of Minneapolis, Brian Turck of St. Cloud, Dan Turck of Sauk Rapids, Anne (Sean) Peacock of Sauk Rapids. 17 grandchildren, one sister Donita Brinkman of Rockville, one brother Dana Stager of Pierz, MN.

She was preceded in death by four brothers; Donald, Kenneth, Michael, Charles Stager.